Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $8.24.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
