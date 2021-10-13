Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

INZY stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $234.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.