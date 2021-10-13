Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
INZY stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $234.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.