Inscription Capital LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average of $222.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

