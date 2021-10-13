Insider Buying: Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Insider Acquires 114,860 Shares of Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 462,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,091. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($2.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBU. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

