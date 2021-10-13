Insider Buying: Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Insider Buys 156,068 Shares of Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger purchased 156,068 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$43,138.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,162,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,638,222.23.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Burger purchased 120,501 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,537.69.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger purchased 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61.

Shares of WEE traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.41. The company had a trading volume of 766,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.90 million and a PE ratio of -31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

