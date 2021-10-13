Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells 20,498 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,677,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

APP stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.74. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

