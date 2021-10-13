Insider Selling: Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells 8,287 Shares of Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 8,287 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £298,332 ($389,772.67).

Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 3,600 ($47.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,324.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Goodwin PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,000 ($52.26). The company has a market cap of £276.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 102.24 ($1.34) dividend. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Goodwin’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

