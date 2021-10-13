Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,150.

HPQ stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.14 million and a P/E ratio of -223.33. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

