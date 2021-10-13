Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,150.
HPQ stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.14 million and a P/E ratio of -223.33. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
