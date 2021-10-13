Insider Selling: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Sells 2,069 Shares of Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MCFT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 136,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $496.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.18.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. The company had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

