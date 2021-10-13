Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45.

On Monday, September 13th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $23.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $494.02. 982,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,556. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

