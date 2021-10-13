Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

