Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells 1,018 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,545. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

