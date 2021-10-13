Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

