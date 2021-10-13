Insureum Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $164,074.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

