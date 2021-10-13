Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60,248 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 479,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. Analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

