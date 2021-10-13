Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 19,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

