Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 109,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 153.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Replimune Group worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 1,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,893. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,041. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

