Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.40. 169,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,197. The company has a market cap of $335.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.29 and a 200 day moving average of $366.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

