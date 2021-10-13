Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,920,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 148,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.35.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

