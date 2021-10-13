Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,206,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,554,000. AbCellera Biologics accounts for 6.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,116,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,796,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 34,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

