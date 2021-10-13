Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 232,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 21,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $216.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day moving average is $224.53. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

