Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 9,838 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,996,000 after purchasing an additional 170,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 70,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,380. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

