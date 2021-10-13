Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 936,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

