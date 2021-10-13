International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of International Petroleum stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Several research firms have commented on IPCFF. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

