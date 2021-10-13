International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.79 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $471.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts predict that International Seaways will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.