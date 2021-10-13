Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 1,359.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
