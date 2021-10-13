Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 1,359.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $529,000.

