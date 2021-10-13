Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2,254.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 114,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,070. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

