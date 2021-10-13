Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.38.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

