ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

IO stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.29.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $178,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 351,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

