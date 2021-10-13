Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Iowa First Bancshares alerts:

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Iowa First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.