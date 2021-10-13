Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,797,657 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $148,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 385,442 shares during the period.

IRWD stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

