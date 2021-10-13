iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $129.55

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.55 and last traded at $129.57, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

