iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $129.55

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.55 and last traded at $129.57, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.72.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.