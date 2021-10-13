iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Position Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 379.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.37% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

COMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

