iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 395.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 889,642 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 415.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 674,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter.

JKE traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

