iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.80

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 92521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.