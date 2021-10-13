iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.97

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 33930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.