iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 785.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

IDU opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

