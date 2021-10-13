Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.12

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 3308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,581 shares of company stock worth $5,843,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

