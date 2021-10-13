Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $4,593,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

