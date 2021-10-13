Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.50

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 26857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jackson Financial stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

