Jarvis Network (JRT) 1-Day Volume Hits $505,683.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $505,683.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00211121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00094632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.