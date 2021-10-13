Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 142.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

