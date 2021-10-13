JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

