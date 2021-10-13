Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 912.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 85,474 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

