Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $8.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $161.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

