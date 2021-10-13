Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fanuc Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fanuc in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

