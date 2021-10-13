Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $15.66 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

