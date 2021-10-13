Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,616,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

