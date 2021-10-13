JMP Securities Downgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Market Perform

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMS. William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

ADMS stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $368.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

