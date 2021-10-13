Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 63.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

NYSE JCI opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

